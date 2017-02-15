Aldi lodge application for extension of Carrick store

Aldi Stores (Ireland) Ltd has applied for planning permission to extend its store at Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The application was lodged in Leitrim County Council on February 6, last.

The development consists of the extension of the existing single storey discount foodstore including off-licence use by 264 sq m.

If granted the gross floor area of the store will increase from 1,484 sq m (net retail area of 990 sqm) to 1,748 sq m (net retail area of 1,254 sq m).

The proposed development also includes a new canopy to replace the existing one, a minor relocation of the pole sign to the junction of Dublin Road and Castlecarra Road, the erection of a new illuminated double board poster sign towards entrance lobby, minor amendments of the car parking layout within the site including a reduction in car parking spaces from 96 to 95 and all associated landscaping and site development works on a 0.86 hectare site.

A decision is expected by April 2, 2017.