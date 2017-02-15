Business News
Aldi lodge application for extension of Carrick store
Extension by 264 sq metres
Aldi Stores (Ireland) Ltd has applied for planning permission to extend its store at Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon.
The application was lodged in Leitrim County Council on February 6, last.
The development consists of the extension of the existing single storey discount foodstore including off-licence use by 264 sq m.
If granted the gross floor area of the store will increase from 1,484 sq m (net retail area of 990 sqm) to 1,748 sq m (net retail area of 1,254 sq m).
The proposed development also includes a new canopy to replace the existing one, a minor relocation of the pole sign to the junction of Dublin Road and Castlecarra Road, the erection of a new illuminated double board poster sign towards entrance lobby, minor amendments of the car parking layout within the site including a reduction in car parking spaces from 96 to 95 and all associated landscaping and site development works on a 0.86 hectare site.
A decision is expected by April 2, 2017.
