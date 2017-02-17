New 'Dementia Bus' heading to Sligo and Leitrim

Of the 55,000 people with dementia in Ireland, almost 1,000 live in Sligo and nearly 500 in Leitrim. The numbers of people caring for loved ones with dementia is even greater and these numbers are rising as instances of dementia are set to treble in a generation.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) Mobile Information Service is bringing experienced staff and volunteers to answer questions and provide information on dementia in various locations in Sligo and Leitrim over the coming days.

This service can empower people by providing information about the condition, about services and about supports that may be available and also crucially by providing a listening ear and a safe and private space to talk.

The ASI’s National Helpline saw the busiest year on record in 2016 with 61pc of callers getting in touch about a relative who had a diagnosis looking for information on services available, about the condition, on day-to-day living such as behaviour, assistive technology and activities and on legal issues. Callers worried about their own health were interested in information on diagnosis and reducing risk.

“In addition the need for emotional support is clear” according to Information and Helpline Manager Samantha Taylor, “so we’re really delighted that we can provide face-to-face support in Sligo and Leitrim at four locations over the coming days. I urge anyone seeking support, advice or information to drop into us.”

The ASI’s Dementia Adviser for the area, Majella O Donnell, said it’s crucial that people with dementia and families have access to high quality information and advice in their community.

“If people are unsure about their situation, if they don’t know what to do next, if they are worried about supports or if they simply need to talk, this is a great opportunity,” stated O Donnell before adding, “it’s so important that we talk and learn about any illness, and that includes dementia, in an open, clear and supportive way.”

Meet Majella and her team on the Mobile Information Service at these locations: