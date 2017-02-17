Lifetime memories made for a sick child and their family in Leitrim last year

15 local volunteers are needed in Leitrim on Wish Day, which takes place on Friday, 31st March to celebrate and support the work of Make-A-Wish Ireland.

The call for volunteers is to support Make-A-Wish Ireland’s flagship fundraising day. Volunteers are simply asked to give a few hours of their time to sell wristbands and badges for €2 each in their local area.

Make-A-Wish is funded entirely through donations and fundraising. To support the ongoing happiness they give to children and their families from Leitrim and throughout Ireland, Make-A-Wish needs the help of volunteers in Leitrim to continue their important work.

Irene Timmins Head of Fundraising for Make-A-Wish said:

“Last year in Leitrim we were able to make memories for a brave local child and their family. The value of these memories is truly immeasurable. Make-A-Wish offers positivity in an extremely dark and anxious time. Every child deserves that.

“We are approaching our 2,000th wish for Irish kids which would not be possible without our volunteers. All we are asking is a few hours from the people of Leitrim on Friday 31st March to sell some of our wish bands and badges, which cost €2 each, with 100% of proceeds to Make-A-Wish.

“Wishes make memories that last many lifetimes, but we cannot make them without our volunteers.”

Wish Day will take place across Ireland on 31st March and Make-A-Wish volunteers will be located throughout Leitrim, including Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton.

To sign up to volunteer visit www.makeawish.ie or contact Daragh on (01) 2052011 / volunteer@makeawish.ie