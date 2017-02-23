Power expected to be shortly returned to 100 homes in Rooskey area

ESB Networks are hoping to have power restored to over 100 homes in the Rooskey area of Counties Leitrim and Roscommon following a fault reported shortly after 5.13am this morning.

Crews have been working through the morning and power is expected to be fully restored in this area by 8.45am.

A big thank you to all the ground crews with ESB Networks who have been working through the night to try and deal with the chaos left in the wake of #stormdoris.