Reduced funding to seriously impact work on roads

Leitrim County Council has outlined its proposed Programme of Works for 2017, subject to approval by the three Municipal Districts.

This year has seen another reduction in the Council's road grants which they warn “will have a serious effect on the level of service we can deliver.”

The overall area budget is €10,263,208 with the road works programme having a value of €7,810,718. This allocation is up slightly on last year's €7.42m but is a long way short of the 2011 budget of €14m.

The main areas of spending are €3.75m in Restoration Improvement Grants and €1.57m in Discretionary Maintenance which are essential to ensuring the Council can maintain the road network to an acceptable standard as well as cover the cost of labour.

Councillors were told that the local authority has less flexibility than in previous years in the allocation of grant jobs.

On national roads, the Council does not apply for funding for resurfacing schemes. This is decided by the TII. This year they have advised the Council that the section of the N4 in Carrick-on-Shannon at the Shannon Roundabout requires attention and the Council is currently in consultation with them on the extent of the works required.

The road realignment scheme N16 Cornacloy to Stradrine Phase II is under construction and is expected to be completed by this March. The Council has also received a small budget of €100,000 to continue development of the 1.4km scheme at Drummahan on the N16.

The Department allows the Council to use up to 15% of the Discretionary Maintenance Grant for Local Improvement Schemes. However, they say it cannot be justified spending money on private roads when there are not sufficient funds to adequately maintain the public road network.

No provision is made for LIS Schemes this year. The same goes for Community Involvement Schemes.

In terms of Low Cost Safety Schemes, Leitrim County Council has received no funding from the TII for low cost safety schemes on national roads. The TII has engaged consultants to assess all safety issues on national roads and they decide which schemes receive funding.

On non-national roads in the county the following schemes will be carried out this year:

- Junction upgrade of the R202/R208 at Edintinney - public lighting and safety barrier €45,000

- Junction improvement of the R286 & L81511 at Parkes Castle €35,000

- Traffic calming on L1600 approach to Dromod €20,000

- Traffic calming in Drumcong on R210 €35,000

- Traffic calming measures on northern approach of R280 in Kinlough €25,000

- Junction Improvements at Kilnagross Crossroads of LP3433 and LP3410 €15,000

- Rectify vertical alignment of road at R201 Drumdoo €15,000

- Junction improvements at Drumlease road R287-3/R289/LP4165-0 €25,000

- Junction improvement in Drumshanbo L3386 (Mart Road)/R207 €30,000.

This year they have received €200,000 for bridge improvement works on the following bridges: Kiltoghert Bridge, Laheen Bridge, Foxborough Bridge, Sweetwood Bridge, Boeshill Bridge, Hilly Road Bridge and Leckaun Bridge.

This year the Towns and Villages Scheme works will include:

- Provision of a footpath on R202 in Mohill

- Junction realignment at Commons Lane, Manorhamilton

- Provision of footpath on R281 in Kinlough.

Also this year the area staff will also complete a number of REDZ schemes which are the provision of roads and parking at fishery facilities.