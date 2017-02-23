Logan looks to Mohill's positives

Cllr Seadhna Logan spoke to the Leitrim Observer in reaction to last week's story and he was quick to outline the positives in Mohill.

The Sinn Fein councillor said, “My concern is not the article, it's the headline” and went on to say that to give the perception that Mohill was dying was “unjustified.”

He said he would be making it clear to everyone who asked him that 'Mohill Town Is Dying' was a direct quote. He described the story as “hard hitting and fair enough, it was just the headline.”

“We cannot, as Mohill people, send out this message that the town is dying or dead,” he said.

“The town is open for business, it does need help, it does need supports, but the perception that the town is dying is totally wrong and totally unjustified and can't be put into the public domain,” he argued.

He went on to list the many great community facilities in the town, the excellent schools, the Family Support Centre embedded in the community, the Teagasc office, mart, bank, post office, etc.

“Mohill is a close knit community and it needs help.

“We have the services, we just need people to come into the town and engage with the town,” he said.

“Traditionally, Mohill was always a town where people came in to shop and do business in and for whatever reason people who used to come into the town are driving through it now and going to Carrick-on-Shannon,” he said.

Asked how he would go about attracting people back into the town, he said, “What's needed is a strategy on how to use vacant retail space. Obviously there is vacant units but we need to identify what kind of sustainable businesses can come into the town and rejuvenate the empty units.”

He said the Council and the Local Enterprise Office need to promote the town.

“Every time the enterprise office are approached about business potential in the area, they cannot just look at Carrick or Drumshanbo as the go-to towns, they have to look at what is in the county and what can be sustainable in the other towns,” Cllr Logan said.