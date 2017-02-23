Ambitious plans for two local GAA clubs

Two Leitrim GAA clubs are bucking the economic trend with ambitious developments.

Drumkeerin Handball Sport and Leisure, in conjunction with Drumkeerin GAA Club, recently sought planning permission for the construction of an all-weather 4G pitch, while Ballinaglera GAA Club are seeking to construct a multi-purpose sports building.

Ballinaglera are seeking planning permission for the development which would entail the construction of a multipurpose sports building, decommission the existing waste water treatment facility and connect to the public sewer and all ancillary works at Largandill, Ballinaglera.

Drumkeerin’s plans for the 4G pitch would see the facility constructed in the general area between the Handball Alley and the GAA dressing rooms and will also contain a hurling wall.

The playing area will be a plastic grass type surface which will be fenced in and fully flood lit, as the pitch is plastic grass it will be playable in all weather.

Drumkeerin committee have stated that they are making grant applications but a percentage of the funds must be raised locally to satisfy grants criteria.

To that end, Drumkeerin Handball Sport and Leisure have appealed to members of the local community to sign up to a direct debit for two years for an amount of €20 per month and all funds will be used directly for the construction of the new project only.

If you wish to commit to signing up for a direct debit, contact any of the following: Junior Hazlett 0874111813, Seamus Gallagher 0872448642, John Joe Byrne 0876828389 and Francis Davitt 0879067606.