Tusla information stands in local supermarkets

Tusla, Child and Family Agency and Community and Voluntary Child and Family Support Services are hosting information stands in the following venues to provide members of the public with information about services available to them in their local area:

Tuesday, 28th February in Scollan's Gala Superstore, Drumshanbo 5 - 6.30 pm

Wednesday, 1st March in Tesco, Ballinamore 5 – 6.30 pm

Thursday, 2nd March in Tesco, Carrick-on-Shannon 5 – 6.30 pm

Come along and find out information about supports available locally to you for your child or young person or visit www.sligoleitrimdirectory.ie