35th Annual Kiltyclogher Drama Festival

Spring is in the air which means it is Drama Festival time again in Kiltyclogher for a thirty-fifth year in a row in the local Community Centre.

The Kilty Drama Festival kicks off on this Saturday night, March 4 and continues until Saturday night week, March 11. The Drama Festival Committee is honoured to have the National Secretary of Amateur Drama Council of Ireland, Mary Torsney perform the official opening of the Festival on Saturday night. Mary, who is originally from Dromahair, lives in Rusk, Co Dublin.

This year's Kilty Drama Festival adjudicator is Sligo man and Association of Drama Adjudicators (ADA) member, Ciarán McCauley, a highly regarded actor, who has appeared in the Abbey Theatre.

Killasnett Co-op and Dairy Society Manorhamilton are the new sponsors of the Kilty Drama Festival. The Drama Committee is very grateful for their support and indeed the support of all its sponsors.

The Kilty Drama Festival Committee would to take this opportunity to thank Belleek China who have been the Festival main sponsors for many years. Once again the Festival Committee has selected a varied and exciting programme with a niece mix of new plays and some old favourites.

So clear your diaries for this week and sit back and enjoy eight great nights of drama. Season tickets remain at the great price of €45 and nightly tickets are €10. Tickets can be booked by phoning 071-9854368 or 071-9854021 and collected on the door.

The 2017 Kiltyclogher Drama Festival three-act plays programme is –

Saturday, March 4 “The Tide” by Tara Maria Lovett, presented by Bailieborough Drama Group;

Sunday, March 5 “Juno and The Paycock by Seán O'Casey, presented by Clann Machua Drama Group;

Monday, March 6 Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel, presented by Butt Drama Group;

Tuesday, March 7 “Philadelphia Here I Come by Brian Friel, presented by Cornmill Theatre;

Wednesday, March 8 “The Real Thing” by Tom Stoppard, presented by Ballyshannon Drama Group;

Thursday, March 9 “The Third Policeman” by Flann O'Brien, presented by The Phoenix Players;

Friday, March 10 “The Hen Night Epiphany” by Jimmy Murphy, presented by The Newtownstewart Drama Group;

Saturday, March 11 “Dead Man's Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl, presented by The Dalkey Players.