171 New Car Registrations down 8% on 161

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) released its official statistics for the month of February which show that new car registrations were down -21% (17,128) compared to the same month in 2016 (21,573).

With the total new car registrations for 2017 down -8% (56,110) on the same period last year (61,295).

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) have also seen a decrease in February -28% (2,504) when compared to February 2016 (3,457) and are currently down -11% (8,869) year to date.

While Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) registrations were up +5% for the month of February (271) but remain down -2% (727) on that of the previous year (745).

Commenting on the figures Alan Nolan SIMI Director General said “We have been anticipating lower numbers in February compared to 2016, with Brexit continuing to impact on used vehicle imports, with fewer working days this year and with less hire-drive cars because of a later Easter but these numbers are somewhat poorer than we had hoped.

The Industry projections for the year suggest a market close to 140,000 for 2017, compared to 147,000 last year, but as Economist Jim Power stated previously, “predicting the new car market for this year is going to be far more difficult than usual”.

Locally, the figures show that new car registrations for the first two months of the year in Co Leitrim was 283, down from 294 in 2016, a drop of 3.74%.

In Cavan the figure was 763, up 2.28% from 746.

Roscommon 641 from 675, -5.04%

Sligo 539 from 639, -15.65%

Longford 321 from 340, a fall of 5.59%

And, Donegal 1,372 from 1,647, -16.7%.