All set for Carrick's St Patrick's Day Parade

Carrick-on-Shannon’s St Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Friday, 17th March starting at 12.45pm.

Carrick Chamber is asking all businesses, local groups, schools, sporting organisations to come out and take part in our Parade with eye catching, colourful floats to celebrate our national holiday.

They are appealing to all shops, pubs and hotels along the parade route to decorate their premises adding some extra colour to the festivities and be in with a chance to win the prize for Best Window Display.

Parade Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:- Best Overall Entry; Most Creative Entry; Best Children’s Entry; Best Youth Entry and Best Club/Organization Entry.

Assembly from 12 noon at the Circular Road for floats and vehicles. Marching entries please assemble at Scoil Mhuire on the old Dublin Road.

Parade entry fees are nominal:- non commercial groups and floats are free. Commercial entries are €30 for the first vehicle and €25 for each subsequent entry. Chamber members get one free entry.

Please inform the Chamber Office of your intention to enter a float into the parade and send a short description of your business/community group/school/sports organisation/local group to info@carrickonshannon.ie

Any queries please email or call Monica or Alan at Carrick Chamber Office 071 9622245 – Monday to Friday.