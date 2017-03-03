Michael Collins commemorative lecture tonight in Carrick

Former Justice Minister and Attorney General, Senator Michael McDowell has been added to the list of speakers addressing this Friday’s Michael Collins commemorative lecture in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Senator McDowell is one of the leading authorities on the history of this period; his grandfather, Eoin MacNeill, was the leader of the Irish Volunteers at the time of the 1916 Rising and Minister for Education in the first Free State Government.

The special commemorative evening marks the visit of Michael Collins to Leitrim and the North-West region, will begin at 8pm and has been organised by members of the Michael Collins Carrick-on-Shannon branch of Fine Gael, with the support of the Collins 22 Society.

The meeting will be chaired by former Deputy, Senator and member of Leitrim County Council, Gerry Reynolds.

The meeting is open to all members of the public with the emphasis very much on the history and heritage of that period.

Among the other speakers at the event are Mohill native Padraig McGarty, Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Technology Tralee, Margot Gearty from Longford, a niece of Kitty Kiernan, the fiancée of Michael Collins and Gerry O’Connell, one of the founders of the Collins 22 Society.

Local ladies Eleanor Smith and Elsie Harman will sing on the night while Ava Brogan will play the harp at various stages during proceedings with pieces from the Macalla 1916 suite while performer Jim Roche will deliver a Michael Collins oration in full military dress.

Tickets, priced €10 are available from The Magnet, c/o Cllr. Finola Armstrong-McGuire, Kieran’s Total Health Solution Pharmacy, and Mulvey’s House of Gifts, all of the aforementioned outlets are located on Main St., Carrick-on-Shannon. Also from Kieran’s Total Health Solution Pharmacy, Mohill.

Tickets are also available on the door, on the night with doors opening at 7.30pm.