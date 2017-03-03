Competition to find Ireland’s next young Food Entrepreneur

Secondary schools across the country are invited to take part in the ‘Give Peas A Chance’ competition, which combines food growing and entrepreneurship to engage and inspire students to grow their own peas and to devise a soup recipe using what they have grown to come up with a product, which Cully & Sully will produce.

Through this initiative growing kits will be delivered to 7,500 students across the country. The kits include everything the students need to grow peas including seeds, pots, soil and plenty of growing tips from GIY. Students are asked to pair up in order to undertake the challenge.

During ‘Give Peas A Chance’ students will be allocated a series of challenges and in the final phase they will be asked to file the details of their own ‘ReciPEA For Success’ using their home-grown peas as inspirations for a brand-new soup recipe.

A number of these student ‘reciPEAS’ will then make the shortlist and the students will be invited to a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style pitch scenario at the home of GIY, GROWHQ in Waterford on May 25th, 2017 where a winning team of two will be selected and crowned Give Peas A Chance Champions.

The winning students will be awarded a prize pot of €5,000 which includes a €3,000 food garden for their school, 2 iPads for the winning team of two students and the brand new winning soup recipe will be produced by Cully & Sully and served at the GIY Café ‘GROW HQ’.

Schools and teachers planning to participate in this nationwide competition can now sign up to take part now via http://www.cullyandsully.com/ ourgarden