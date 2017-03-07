Traffic calming works in Carrick-on-Shannon

Fine Gael Senator Maura Hopkins has said she is "extremely pleased" that safety measure works have commenced today Tuesday, 7th March, at Liberty Hill in Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

"These works will include the installation of five new traffic calming ramps and further road markings as a measure to reduce traffic speed in this area. Also the installation of a footpath is under consideration along this road as a further safety measure".

Senator Hopkins has stated "residents in this area have raised serious concerns with me regarding the speed of traffic, and a number of accidents has prompted immediate action to reduce traffic speeding through this quiet residential area."

Senator Hopkins stated "I have been working closely with Engineers in Roscommon County Council who have been very pro-active in making plans to enhance safety and install traffic calming measures on this road."

Senator Hopkins has "complimented Roscommon County Council on their response to the requests for traffic calming measures and is delighted to see this work being undertaken immediately, as are residents in this area."