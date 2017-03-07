Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai
Missing person appeal
30-year-old man last seen on February 11th
Declan Whyte
Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon are appealing for help from the public to locate Declan Whyte.
He was last seen on Saturday, 11th February, 2017 in Carrick-on-Shannon.
He is 30 years of age, 5’10” in height and weighs 13 stone.
He has green coloured eyes and has a shaved head.
He has distinctive piercings and tattoos on his face.
Anyone who knows Declan's whereabouts or who saw him recently is asked to please contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station at 071-9650510.
