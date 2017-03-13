21st Annual Potato Day at The Organic Centre

The sun was shining at The Organic Centre, Rossinver last Sunday for the 21st annual Potato Day.

A big crowd gathered for tours, talks and demonstrations around the humble spud. Highlights of the day were a talk by Maria Flynn on her purple potatoes and Klaus Laitenberger’s passionate plea to protect our soil.

Hans Wieland gave an interesting garden tour on how to plant potatoes and Gerry Mallon, PJ Connolly and Joe Hunter introduced visitors to making lazy beds with a loy.

The Grass Roof Café was busy serving delicious food and the shop offered organic seed potatoes.

The day was part of a nationwide campaign to highlight the importance of the potato as a national and nutritious food.