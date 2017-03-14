International Women's Day celebrated in Manorhamilton

A memorable International Women's Day was celebrated last week in Manorhamilton Library with the North Leitrim Women's Centre, and the Glens Centre.

There was not a spare chair in the building, as women came in their droves to enjoy the cake and entertainment Assumpta and Susan had arranged for them.

Special thanks to the Biro Mums, Mary Branley, Amy O'Hara, and all participants and attendees on the day.