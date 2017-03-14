IT Sligo

Engineers Week presentation to North West Hospice

Week-long programme of free public events

Students from IT Sligo's School of Engineering & Design presented a cheque for €847 to Cathryn O'Leary from North West Hospice after students and staff held a charity collection.

Engineers Week 2017 at IT Sligo was a week-long programme of free public events (March 4-10th) that celebrated the world of engineering in Ireland.

The aim was to create a positive awareness of and spark enthusiasm about the engineering profession among young people with little or no engineering background.

Events included a charity collection by engineering students and staff in Sligo town and on the IT campus, which raised €847 for North West Hospice.