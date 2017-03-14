Part-time psychiatrist may not be enough

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan and South Donegal, Martin Kenny, has today welcomed the appointment of a part-time consultant psychiatrist to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in Sligo.

Deputy Kenny said, “I have listened to the stories of the parents and friends of children and young people in dire need of psychiatric treatment who are on waiting lists for years, so this appointment must be welcomed.

“However, the waiting lists are at catastrophic levels and this is only a part-time post. The HSE has had difficulty in holding onto professionals in these circumstances, where they take up a post only to discover the crisis situation that exists. There is recognition from the HSE that what is needed is two full-time psychiatrists along with this part-time position.

“In this instance, I believe, that not only this post, but two full-time consultant psychiatrists are needed to clear the backlog and get what is a dysfunctional service up and running again so that it can meet the needs of the people of the region.

"Meanwhile, I have had no confirmation that the Solas respite service will remain open to meet the needs of the 35 families which use its services.”