Local postmasters attend protest outside the GPO

Local postmasters were among those who protested outside the GPO in Dublin last Tuesday saying that they will resist any Post Office closures driven by An Post.

Those present said that postmasters were prepared to mobilise a national campaign to support communities and keep Post Offices open.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) is calling on politicians, communities and social organisations to give their support. As well as the protest on Tuesday, a larger protest rally is being planned for next month.

The IPU pointed out all political parties pledged their support to maintaining and supporting the Post Office Network at election time adding “they must now live up to their promises”.

General Secretary Ned O’Hara demanded immediate implementation of the completed Post Office Network plan – and called on Government to stop An Post from planning hundreds of Post Office closures.

An Post CEO David McRedmond wrote directly to all Postmasters late last week about plans for a major re-organisation of the Network without, says the IPU, first consulting its members.

The IPU is now seeking an urgent meeting with An Post management.