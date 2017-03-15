Stabbing in Derrylin

The PSNI in Co Fermanagh are investigating a stabbing incident in Derrylin, just across the Cavan border, on Monday, March 13 last.

A 36-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing incident in the Derrylin area during the early hours of Monday morning, March 13.

The victim, who is 32, sustained non-life threatening wounds to his hip and thigh, and is currently being treated in hospital.

It is understood the incident took place inside a house on the main Derrylin Road at around midnight on Sunday night / Monday morning.

The PSNI are keen to speak to anyone who can assist them with their investigation. Detectives can be contacted in Enniskillen by calling 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

The number from the Republic of Ireland is +442890650222.