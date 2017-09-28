Macra na Feirme's 'Operation Transformation' for Young Beef Farmers gets underway

A year-long training programme dubbed as 'Operation Transformation' for beef farmers got underway earlier this week as 15 Macra na Feirme members took part in a 'Live to Dead' factory tour followed by a communications session.

The Young Beef Farmer Sustainability Programme was launched by Macra na Feirme Young Farmer Skillnet and Dawn Meats at the Ploughing Championships. The initiative is focused on developing future leaders for the beef industry in Ireland and after a tough interviewing process 15 Macra na Feirme members from around the country were selected for the programme.

Macra na Feirme President James Healy said, 'As young farmers we have to lead and this programme is a perfect example of what Macra is trying to do. We are constantly looking to develop future leaders for our agriculture industry.'

Dawn Meats Group Development Manager Paul Nolan said that those taking part will also visit the Dawn Meats' farm in Athenry, the Teagasc 'BETTER Farms' and Bord Bia's 'Thinking House'. Speaking at the launch Thomas O'Connor, a participant from Kildare said, "we are all positive about beef production and that beef production will be sustainable going forward."