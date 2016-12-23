Don't forget the mulled wine for your Christmas party!

The essence of Christmas is captured in this mulled wine recipe. Fragrant spices, cinnamon and lemon are infused in this warming, seasonal drink from Tesco's recipe book. It will go down a treat at any festive dinner party.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8 people

Ingredients

1 lemon

2 oranges

8 cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

4cm piece ginger, peeled and sliced

60ml ruby port

1 x 75cl bottle full-bodied red wine





Preparation

Remove the zest from the lemon and one of the oranges with a potato peeler in thin strips then juice the zested orange.

Push the cloves into the remaining orange.

Put the zest, orange juice and clove studded orange in a large pan along with 2 cinnamon sticks, the ginger, sugar, port, red wine and 750ml water.

Put over a low heat and stir until the sugar dissolves, then turn up the heat slightly and simmer gently for 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and leave to cool for 10 minutes before ladling into glasses.

Garnish with the orange and lemon slices and a cinnamon stick.