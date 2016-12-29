Be daring with your makeup this New Year

Feeling daring this New Year? Then it’s time to ditch the safe nudes and pinks and embrace the blues to start of the 2017 celebrations! NYX Cosmetics has the most exciting array of shades in their lip and eye products for you to express your creative self.

Here are some of our favourites!

NYX Professional Cosmic Metals Lip Cream: RRP €10.50

Intense, multi-dimensional colour collides with the glistening effect of glass for out-of-this world lips like you’ve never seen before.

Creamy smooth with a dazzling metallic finish, NYX Professional Makeup’s Cosmic Metals Lip Cream covers your lips in lustrous colour that feels and looks like a gloss.

NYX Colour Mascara RRP: €7.75

Think beyond the ordinary with these fun and vibrant new mascara options from NYX.

Packed full of pigments and delivering on the promise of intense colour everyone will notice your fabulous eye lash colour. Go for it!

NYX Slim Eye Pencil RRP: €3.50

Slim trim but never prim. NYX Professional Makeup’s Slim Eye Pencils come in a variety of entrancing shades, from seafoam green to black glitter!

The creamy long wearing eye liner formula goes on easily and resists bleeding.

NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil Cobalt 12g: RRP€7

An eye pencil that doubles as an eye shadow. Made with a blend of mineral oil and powder NYX creamy Jumbo Eye Pencils glide on effortlessly – no pulling tugging or fading and come in a rainbow of vivid blues. Jumbo Eye Pencils can be sharpened like a regular pencil, no need for a brush!