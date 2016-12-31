17 ways you can impact cancer in 2017!

To ring in the New Year, Breakthrough Cancer Research is reminding people of the all the different ways they can impact cancer in 2017.

From individual actions to decrease your cancer risk, such as giving up smoking or reducing your alcohol intake, to donating your time or skills through volunteering with a cancer charity, there are many ways people across Ireland can get involved and fight cancer in 2017.

Individual ways to decrease our cancer risk:

- Be Sun Smart

- Be as lean as possible without becoming underweight

- Be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day

- Do not Smoke

- Limit consumption of energy dense foods and avoid sugary drinks

- Eat more vegetables, fruit, wholegrains and pulses

-Limit consumption of red meat and avoid processed meats

- Limit alcohol. If consumed at all, limit daily intake to 2 drinks for men & 1 drink for women

- Limit consumption of salty foods & foods processed with salt

- Don't use supplements to protect against cancer



Other ways to help fight cancer:

- Volunteer your time at a bag pack or event

- Host a coffee morning for Cancer Research in your office or with your friends

- Run, jog or walk a mini marathon or other sports event

- Donate your skills and experience

- Give a once off donation to cancer research to find cures for cancer

- Support those around you going through cancer treatment

Breakthrough is leading the way with research into cancers with poor prognosis such as ovarian, pancreatic, lung and oesophageal. They have already progressed seven treatments progress from their research laboratory to clinical trial and work closely with multiple hospitals to ensure their research is responding to the needs of patients with cancers that do not respond to conventional therapies.