NIVEA's Winter beauty handbag essentials

The harsh Winter weather can play havoc with our skin and nobody wants to be weighed down with a handbag filled with oodles of beauty products. Here are NIVEA's handbag essentials, all you'll need to have soft skin, kissable lips and ultra smooth hands no matter what the weather.

· NIVEA Soft Refreshingly Soft Moisturising Cream 200ml - RRP €5.99

Light in weight and even lighter in texture, Nivea’s Soft Moisturing Cream is the perfect handbag essential. This highly effective moisturising cream is perfect for everyday use on the face hands and body. The improved formula with Jajoba Oil now contains even more moisturising care and has a refreshing effect on your skin, while Vitamin E helps protect its natural structure.

· NIVEA Lip Butter Blueberry Blush 16.7g - RRP €2.99

Pamper your lips and indulge your senses with Nivea’s Lip Butter in Blueberry Blush. The moisturising formula of NIVEA Lip Butter with Hydra IQ contains Shea Butter and Almond Oil to provide intense moisture and long-lasting care. The indulgent formula creates sensationally soft velvet like lips.

· NIVEA Q10 Plus Age Defying Hand Cream 100ml - €4.99

Keep your hands looking young and feeling soft with Nivea’s Age Defying Q10 Plus hand cream. Care for your skin's natural beauty and help fight signs of ageing by keeping a tube of this super nourishing cream in your handbag at all times. With regular use, the smoothing hand cream with Coenzyme Q10 visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. UVA/UVB-filters also help to prevent sun induced age spots developing.

All these and more are available from pharmacies and grocery stores nationwide.