The Top 5 Fitness Trends of 2017

Getting fitter and feeling better about yourself is the focus of many New Year's resolutions. Here Tom Dalton of TD Fitness outlines theTop Fitness Trends that will be everywhere in 2017.

1. Bodyweight Training

Bodyweight training is going to be one of 2017’s top exercise trends, and for good reason. There is no need for fancy equipment, expensive gym memberships or a large space for this type of workouts. Bodyweight training helps increase lean muscle mass, especially when combined with aerobic activity like running. Bodyweight training is a great way to ease into strength or weight training, particularly if you are new to regular exercise. With bodyweight training, you can modify the exercises to suit your level and there is progression and regression with all exercise suitable for all fitness levels.

2. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Many of my clients are short on time these days, so it’s no wonder that high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, will be one of the major exercise trends for 2017.

With HIIT, you will complete short bursts of exercise at maximum or near-maximum heart rate instead of spending a long time exercising at a moderate pace. This means that you will burn more calories in 20 to 30 minutes than you would in a longer session.

3. Group Training

2017 will be the year for group training. We know that one of the best motivational techniques is working with other people around you. Group training makes trying a new exercise, like spinning class, boxing or boot camp, more fun. When you have an experienced instructor with you for the duration of the class, it can help to keep you motivated and push you to go that extra little bit. These classes are also great for bringing a friend or making new ones in class. A little friendly competition can also increase motivation to work harder. It’s why in most of my classes I use the “partner rule”, so that my clients are engaged in pushing themselves, and each other, towards a goal.

4. Wearable Technology

Wearable technology is going to be huge in 2017. I have already seen magazines advertising the latest fitness gadgets and wearable tech. Topping every list is wearable technology fitness tackers, pedometers and heart rate monitors. The market for these kind of products is booming. These gadgets can give the wearer information on their heart rate, calories burnt and sleep patterns.

I personally use my smartphone to track my workouts and how much I am eating as it helps me gauge my different patterns. I use My Fitness Pal app as it free and easy to use. Find what works best for you.

5. Invest in Yourself with a Coach

Working with a fitness professional, like a personal trainer, can be a great way to get tailored guidance and accountability that will help you to reach your fitness goals. In fact, working with a trainer on a one-to-one basis can change an individual’s attitude toward fitness while also helping to increase their physical activity.

There are many personal trainers out there so it is critical to find someone who is certified in their area of expertise and understands your goals and motivations. I challenge my clients to learn how to cook new dishes all the time. So, go for it invest in yourself.