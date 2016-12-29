Thinking of kick-starting a health eating plan in 2017? Here are some of the latest books on offer.

Thinking of getting in shape in the New Year? Here are some top picks to help inspire you to stay on track with delicious healthy recipes and fitness tips.

Lean in 15: The Sustain Plan by Joe Wicks

Bestselling author Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, has released the third installment of his Lean in 15 books - The Sustain Plan. Joe has already inspired thousands to transform their bodies by shifting unwanted fat and building lean muscle. In this new book he reveals how to sustain incredible results while still seeing progress week on week. Fully illustrated and with a hundred quick-to-prepare meals and four workouts, the plan is perfect for busy people who don't have time to spend hours in the kitchen or gym.

The World of the Happy Pear by David and Stephen Flynn

Perhaps the most recognisable twins on TV these days - sorry Jedward! - David and Stephen Flynn have produced a book chock full of simple yet delicious food that is healthy as well.Inspired by David and Stephen's family, friends and the international team at their legendary cafe, this book includes over 100 mouth-watering and totally doable recipes.

Eat Yourself Fit by Rosanna Davison

As a qualified and insured Nutritional Therapist and a graduate of the College of Naturopathic Medicine, Rosanna Davison is back with her second book, Eat Yourself Fit. The book contains over 100 recipes and tips to help you hit peak performance! Filled with nourishing recipes and practical advice to help you look and feel your very best.

Eat. Live. Go: Fresh Food Fast by Donal Skehan

Well known Irish television chef, Donal Skehan's latest offering is a collection of simple, restorative and inspirational recipes for busy and energetic lifestyles. In three key sections the book offers up brilliant recipes to inspire and nourish - from everyday eating and quick cooking, to restorative meals and food for energy, including dishes from Donal's travels in America, Europe and South East Asia.