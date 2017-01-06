Smokers encouraged to 'break the habit' with support from Boots

Boots Ireland is encouraging smokers to start the New Year off on the right foot and quit smoking for good in 2017. Almost a quarter of the Irish population (23%) currently smoke – that’s over one million people - and 28% of all those who have smoked in the past year have made an attempt to quit during that period.

Boots Ireland offers a free 12 week ‘Stop for Good’ service, with one-to-one personalised support, to help those who want to quit smoking and kick the habit for good. The three step programme includes information materials, expert advice tailored for the individual, regular consultations and progress is monitored throughout.

Susan O'Dwyer, Pharmacist, Boots Ireland said, “Despite the fact that the number of smokers in Ireland is decreasing each year, one fifth of the population continues to smoke daily and those aged 25 to 34 are the largest group of smokers. The Boots Ireland ‘Stop for Good’ service provides confidential support and advice from trained advisors in pharmacies across the country. We know quitting isn’t easy, but we are here at every step of the way to help smokers break the habit and be healthier in 2017.”

