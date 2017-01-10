What did you have for breakfast this morning? Did you even have breakfast?

62% of Irish people believe it’s important to have a good and balanced breakfast each day and 80% of the nation manages to eat breakfast every morning.

While the majority of the Irish population does find time for breakfast every morning, 48% of those who don’t eat a regular breakfast claim ‘lack of hunger’ as a reason to skip the most important meal of the day. Though some might not feel the hunger pangs first thing in the morning, a balanced breakfast can boost your intake of several important nutrients and research shows a good balance of carbs, protein and fruit kick starts your metabolism and provides you with the energy needed for the day ahead.

‘Tea and toast’ is the breakfast of choice for those aged 55+ with the majority of those respondents eating that every day for breakfast, while just over a third (36%) of 25-34 year olds reach for the old reliable every morning.

For the 41% of people who are too busy in the morning to eat breakfast, breakfast bars are a great option to pick up on the go and it seems the younger age group is well aware of this, with 59% of 18-24 year olds considering breakfast biscuits as their breakfast of choice when they’re ‘on-the-go’.