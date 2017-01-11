Nominate your favourite Leitrim restaurant for an award

The Restaurants Association of Ireland are delighted to announce that the nominations for the Irish Restaurant Awards 2017 are now open. The public are able to choose their favourites across 20 categories including Best Restaurant, Best Casual Dining, Best Chef, Best Seafood Experience, Best World Cuisine and more.

Nominations can be made via www.irishtimes.com/ irishrestaurantawards from today Wednesday 11th of January until January 25.

The Irish Restaurant Awards showcase the true talent that Ireland’s hospitality industry has to offer by acknowledging outstanding performers in the sector. Growing steadily from its humble beginnings back in 2009, the awards are now a five-month long processconsisting of online public nominations, judging panels, mystery guest inspections and regional and national events.

This year, there are 20 categories in which the general public can nominate. These categories are made up of 15 Main award categories, including an exciting new category ‘Pub of the Year’, and five National award categories.



In the first stage of the judging process, online nominations are given a weighting of 30%, while the remaining 70% is made up from a regional judging panel assessment. Both of these results are combined and reviewed by an independent auditor (BDO) to give an overall county winner per category. These winners will be announced at a number of regional events held in March.

Each county winner then goes forward to the Regional and All-Ireland stage whereby they will then each receive a mystery guest inspection. They will be assessed on their menu, customer service, and the overall dining experience from the moment the booking is made until the customer receives the bill.