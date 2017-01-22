Treat your body to some sugar this Winter

Hot showers and baths really feel good in winter months but they can literally strip oils from the skin.

Every day our skin renews itself so it is important to get rid of dead cells by exfoliating.

Delarom’s Orange Sugar Body Scrub which contains sweet orange essential oil is ideal to gently eliminate dead cells.

The sugar melts when massaged into the skin thus leaving it feeling soft, supple and deliciously perfumed.

It also prevents the skin from drying out -an ideal way to give your skin an overhaul!



The advise is to apply the scrub after your bath once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells, softly massage the sugar scub into still damp skin. Rince with water and your skin is left with a non-oily and scented film.