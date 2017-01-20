Co Leitrim people are being asked to help 'Kiss Goodbye to MS'

Multiple Sclerosis Ireland is calling on supporters in Co Leitrim to Kiss Goodbye to MS from January 17 until February 14 and to help raise funds for MS research and essential services.

Supporters are asked to ‘go red’ and to Wear, Dare and Share: to wear red or hold a ‘red day’, dare to get sponsored for an MS Ireland sky dive, and share with friends and family to spread the word. Please text SMOOCH to 50300 to donate €4 and nominate others to take part. For more information visit www.kissgoodbyetoms.ie

MS is the most common debilitating neurological condition affecting young adults in Ireland. Three times more women than men are diagnosed with MS. There is no cause or cure.

Help Kiss Goodbye to MS

WEAR

Raise funds and awareness by wearing something red for a day or hold a red day event at work or in the community. Put on your favourite red lipstick, pucker up and share a kiss on your social media platforms using the hashtag #kissgoodbyetoms. Don’t forget to text SMOOCH to 50300 to donate €4 and nominate your friends and family to take part. If you don’t fancy wearing red lipstick, any red item of clothing or accessory will do!



DARE

Dare yourself or someone else to do something out of your comfort zone and get sponsored for it. This year we’re daring people to do the MS sky dive! But sky dives aren’t for everyone so please feel free to do a different dare! http://kissgoodbyetoms.ie/dare /



SHARE

Amplify everything you do by sharing it with your communities on social media and beyond.