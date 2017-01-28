Chicken and Bacon Sandwich with Lemon Mayonnaise
There is something to be said for having a lazy Saturday - or Sunday too if you can manage it! So here is a delicious meal alternative that is quick and perfect comfort food for these chillier days.
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts
1 tablesp. olive oil
The zest and juice of 1 lemon
2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
1 tablesp. each of fresh thyme and mint, chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 streaky rashers
4 buns, cut in half
200mls low fat mayonnaise
2 beef tomatoes, sliced
Mixed salad leaves
To Cook
Place the chicken breasts on a board and slice each one in half horizontally to give you 8 thin slices.
In a medium sized dish mix together the oil, half the lemon zest and juice, garlic, thyme, mint and pepper. Add in the chicken and toss to coat. If you have time cover with clingfilm and place in the fridge to marinate for half an hour.
Heat a griddle pan over a medium heat. Season the chicken with a little salt and place on the hot pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cook through. Meanwhile grill the rashers until crispy.
Brush the bun halves with a little oil and toast under the grill. Mix the remaining lemon zest and juice into the mayonnaise. Spread the bottom half of each bun with a little mayonnaise. Then add the bacon, leaves, slices of tomato and lastly the chicken. Serve the remaining mayonnaise on the side.
Nutritional Analysis per Serving
Protein: 46g
Carbohydrates: 35g
Fat: 25g
Iron: 1.6mg
Energy: 511 kcal
