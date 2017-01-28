Chicken and Bacon Sandwich with Lemon Mayonnaise

There is something to be said for having a lazy Saturday - or Sunday too if you can manage it! So here is a delicious meal alternative that is quick and perfect comfort food for these chillier days.

Serves 4



Ingredients

4 chicken breasts

1 tablesp. olive oil

The zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1 tablesp. each of fresh thyme and mint, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 streaky rashers

4 buns, cut in half

200mls low fat mayonnaise

2 beef tomatoes, sliced

Mixed salad leaves

To Cook

Place the chicken breasts on a board and slice each one in half horizontally to give you 8 thin slices.

In a medium sized dish mix together the oil, half the lemon zest and juice, garlic, thyme, mint and pepper. Add in the chicken and toss to coat. If you have time cover with clingfilm and place in the fridge to marinate for half an hour.

Heat a griddle pan over a medium heat. Season the chicken with a little salt and place on the hot pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cook through. Meanwhile grill the rashers until crispy.

Brush the bun halves with a little oil and toast under the grill. Mix the remaining lemon zest and juice into the mayonnaise. Spread the bottom half of each bun with a little mayonnaise. Then add the bacon, leaves, slices of tomato and lastly the chicken. Serve the remaining mayonnaise on the side.

Nutritional Analysis per Serving

Protein: 46g

Carbohydrates: 35g

Fat: 25g

Iron: 1.6mg

Energy: 511 kcal