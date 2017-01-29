Decadent chocolate pots with nutty biscuits

It's cold outside and that doesn't look set to go away for the next few days. It's wet and kind of, well miserable. But this delicious recipe for chocolate pots with nutty biscuits will make you feel better - we promise!

Serves 6



Ingredients

Chocolate Pots

125g plain chocolate

250ml cream

1 egg

Half teasp.vanilla essence



Nutty Biscuits

225g butter, softened

325g caster sugar

1 egg

1 teasp. vanilla essence

250g plain flour

1 teasp. bread soda

1 teasp. baking powder

100g nuts, chopped



To Cook

Chocolate Pots

Break up the chocolate and place in the food processor. Heat the cream to almost boiling. Add to the chocolate. Buzz until chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Add the egg and vanilla and buzz again until smooth. Pour into individual dishes and chill for at least 24 hours.

Nutty Biscuits

Set oven at Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F). Cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour, bread soda, baking powder and nuts.

Line a baking sheet with non-stick paper. Place spoonfuls onto the sheet, leaving space between them. Bake for 7-8 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the baking sheet and leave to cool.

