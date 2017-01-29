Decadent chocolate pots with nutty biscuits
Comfort food at its finest!
Chocolate pots with nutty biscuits from Bord Bia.
It's cold outside and that doesn't look set to go away for the next few days. It's wet and kind of, well miserable. But this delicious recipe for chocolate pots with nutty biscuits will make you feel better - we promise!
Serves 6
Ingredients
Chocolate Pots
125g plain chocolate
250ml cream
1 egg
Half teasp.vanilla essence
Nutty Biscuits
225g butter, softened
325g caster sugar
1 egg
1 teasp. vanilla essence
250g plain flour
1 teasp. bread soda
1 teasp. baking powder
100g nuts, chopped
To Cook
Chocolate Pots
Break up the chocolate and place in the food processor. Heat the cream to almost boiling. Add to the chocolate. Buzz until chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Add the egg and vanilla and buzz again until smooth. Pour into individual dishes and chill for at least 24 hours.
Nutty Biscuits
Set oven at Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F). Cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg and vanilla. Stir in the flour, bread soda, baking powder and nuts.
Line a baking sheet with non-stick paper. Place spoonfuls onto the sheet, leaving space between them. Bake for 7-8 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the baking sheet and leave to cool.
