The Stripe is back for Spring/ Summer 2017

Yes it is still cold outside, the mornings and evenings remain dark and dreary but we must look forward. To get you ahead of the fashion game we are bringing you some of the trends to be seen in next season.

Stripes

This one is easy, I am sure we all have a stripy top somewhere in the wardrobe! But the trend is back with a bang, you are looking for multicoloured, candy stripes, big and bold. These are easy to integrate into office wear and casual wear and look great with a 'sea side' inspired outfit.

Bathrobe coat

Although the classic trench coat will of course return for Spring time - the new coat trend looks more like a bathrobe than a coat.

Following on from the Pyjama inspired dress and trouser suit from last season this one may not be a long lasting fashion buy.



Kitten heels

Yes the 90s inspired eeny teeny kitten heel along with sling backs made a big impression on the Spring Summer 2017 runways.



Shoulder love

Do you love your shoulders - because if you do this will be your season to shine!

Off the shoulder, one shoulder and shoulder cut outs are massive this year.

Military inspired

Of course Khaki rules again. Think army, military inspired cuts and plenty of camouflage green!

You can introduce this look simply with a coat or skirt.