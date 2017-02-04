Retro male grooming by barbers

Johnny’s Chop Shop, a breakthrough barber shop and male grooming brand for fashion conscious and stylish men say they have products that are easy to use.



All set within a brand ID fuses 1950s and 1960s retro style with modern day trend – combining traditional methods with directional techniques for remarkably uncommon results.

Top products to create a slick barber shop style ...



1. Johnny Sheen, Hair Pomade €9.50 - Slick shine and style with uncompromising hold. Water based for easy washing out.



2. Beard Oil €6.99 – Packed with natural oils to leave the beard and skin looking healthy and feeling smooth.Work though the beard evenly. It can also be used as a pre-shave oil.

3. Trigger Happy Texturising Spray €7.99 – A gritty, texturising salt spray that contains Pro Vitamin B and caffeine to help condition and treat hair.



4. Strong Matt Hold Hair Clay €9.50 – A strong hold, matte finish styling clay. Gives a structured, gravity deifying natural look.



5. Sculpting Hell Gel €7.50 – A firm hold styling gel. It adds a light shine and polish, with frizz control.