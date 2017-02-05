Hypoallergenic makeup your face will love

Cailyn cosmetics have a natural mineral base and Leap Bunny certified cruelty free, bringing you unique and innovative beauty products for a reasonable price.



Tackling every concern on every ladies beauty wish list, Cailyn relies on the finest gentle ingredients and hypoallergenic formulas to create high impact cosmetics and skincare products.



Their Super HS Foundation is €34, with finishing power at €26 and mascara at €25.

Cara Pharmacy stocks the brand, as well as others chemists. For more info see www.cailynireland.ie.