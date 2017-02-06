Say goodbye to problem dry skin with Bioderma's new Atoderm products

Leading French dermocosmetic brand, BIODERMA, has launched two new and unique products from its Atoderm Range in 2017; Atoderm Shower Oil and Atoderm Hands and Nails.

The Atoderm skincare line is developed specifically to treat normal to dry sensitive skin and very dry, irritated to atopic skin which can affect people of all ages, from infancy to adulthood. Bioderma will also introduce a new economic size of the Atoderm Shower Gel in a 1L pump bottle.

BIODERMA has created a patented complex to help restore the skin’s natural barrier: Skin Barrier Therapy. This unique formula works to restore skin’s flexibility and helps prevent irritants from penetrating the skin while biologically stimulating lipids and structural proteins to naturally restore the skin’s barrier over time.

Unlike general ranges for dry skin, Bioderma’s Atoderm range also works to manage the evolution of these particular dry skin conditions.

Atoderm Shower Oil and Atoderm Hands nad Nails will be available to buy from independent pharmacies nationwide this month.