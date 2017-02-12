Katherine is hoping to keep the Leitrim flag flying

Katherine Lynch said she will be channeling "Oliva from Newtownforbes" in her quickstep on Dancing with The Stars tonight.

The Mohill comedian continues her love affair with dance on RTE1 tonight at 6.30pm. Katherine told the Leitrim Observer she is overwhelmed with the Leitrim support, but just needs the rest of the country to row in behind her also.

Tonight's dance will be faster and Katherine will need to concentrate to bring all the tricks and pieces together, but she can't wait to show off the finished dance - she says the song give her "thrills."

Katherine turned down the show five times before she was convinced to try it out. She said she felt she would "look too big and awkward" but the transformation into a graceful and glamorous dancer has changed her view.

"I'm still the biggest dancer, but I'm loving it," she told the paper. Katherine said she rehearses the dance up to almost 30 hours during the week. She said her dance partner Kai is a "gem" who is kind and patient. Katherine said she had never even done a few steps of Irish dancing before joining the show.

She hopes she can survive the vote this week as she wants to show off her home town and county in following weeks on Dancing With The Stars. She wants to continue to fly the flag for Leitrim and hopes everyone votes for her to stay on.