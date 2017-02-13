Katherine "thrilled" to keep on dancing

Katherine said she was more Olivia from Newtownforbes than Olivia Newton John, but the judges and the audience loved her dance to 'Your'e the one that I want' from the Grease musical.

Love was in the air last night with RTE's special Valentines’ themed show. Hearts and sparkles were the order of the day as our 8 celebrities took to the floor. Unfortunately it was tough love for Des Bishop and partner Guila Dotta as they failed to make it through to the next round.

Katherine Lynch and Kai Widdrington performed a quickstep routine to ‘You’re the One that I Want’ by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. It was graceful, elegant and fast and was topped off with a big smooch on the lips for Katherine.

The judges gave much praise, Lorraine said, "I thought it was dazzling, it was brilliant. You showed me quarter turns you are committed and I want you to do more." Darren and Brian also have a lot of praise for the Mohill dancer. They received 21 points in total from the judges.

Darren: You’re back at your best, it was light, bright and fun. Great bounce in the knees and feet the play between you is always spot on. Great job.

Also announced last night was the ‘switch up’! On next week’s show the celebrities will have a different pro dance partner. Tune in to find out who!