Teeth play an important role when looking for love

A Valentines Day survey has produced some dazzling results, including the fact that 57% of people are instantly attracted to and drawn to a person’s teeth and smile.

In a land slide result, the survey revealed that 95% of people find bad teeth a turn off when they meet new people with 85% of people commenting that they would notice immediately if someone’s teeth were not white.

65% of respondents admitted to whitening their teeth, with whitening strips being the most common method used (36%), followed by professionally in the dentist (28%). 70% of people whitened their teeth to boost their self-confidence with 25% of people whitening them only for a specific occasion. Most common reasons were to make yourself more attractive to the opposite sex, social media influence and teeth discolouration from smoking and drinking tea or coffee.

The respondents were asked if they noticed that someone had something in their teeth would they tell them! 95% confirmed they would do a good deed and save the person from embarrassment!

The study also unearthed an array of hilarious teeth-related stories including one chairman hosting an entire meeting with a blueberry skin (from his smoothie) stuck over his front tooth! Other tales included one poor girl who had spinach stuck in her brace on a date and another who man who lost a front tooth on a piece of food in a Michelin star restaurant.

Finally, Spotlight Teeth Whitening survey wanted to uncover how people really feel about the dentist! 22% of people absolutely dread the dentist chair and would rather do a bush tucker trial than sit in the white chair! The majority, 69%, see it as a necessary evil and 9% of people love visiting their local clinic.