Gerry celebrates 40 years in the Leitrim Observer

Leitrim Observer staff member Gerard Taylor marks 40 years service with the newspaper this week.



Gerard started out with the paper on 14th February 1977, aged 17, under the Editorship of the late Greg Dunne.

In the front office at the time were Mary Aherne from Drumshanbo on reception and the late Mrs. Mary Kennedy, Dublin Road and Willie Donnellan in the Accounts Dept. Willie marked 40 years service with the paper in 2014, while Frankie Smith will do so next year.



Along with Gerry they are the 3 longest serving members of the current staff. Former staff who had over 40 years service include Butch Doyle, Leo Stanford and Michael Kelly.



Gerry's family, colleagues and former colleagues held a surprise party for him last Saturday night in Cryan's Hotel where a great time was had by all.

Congratulations Gerry from all in the Leitrim Observer!