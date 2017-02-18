The essential beauty bedtime routine

When the sun goes down and skin starts to work the night shift, you can take advantage of the physiological changes that occur during the night to maximise the visible results and wake up with skin that looks firmer and more vibrant in the morning.

While we’re blissfully off in slumberland, the following is happening to our skin:

- The natural antioxidant levels increase.

- Our cells go into overdrive helping to repair the damage incurred during the day from exposure to various environmental factors and sets about rejuvenating itself.

- Stress hormones decrease, so the skin is now better able to repair itself.

- Our blood vessels dilate, allowing an increased flow of nutrients and oxygen to the skin, thus stimulating the removal of toxic products.

- Give your cells a helping hand and think of the time before you go to bed as an opportunity to feed your skin cells the nutrients they need to optimise healing.

IDEAL Multi-Correction Nuit

Ideal Multi-Correction Nuit is a unique hydrating cream-mask that visibly replenishes skin at night when it is most receptive to care.

This innovative anti-aging cream immediately melts into skin to correct all visible signs of aging, while also serving as a mask to hydrate, revitalise and restore throughout the night without leaving behind any residue.

RRP € 83.95.

Payot Supreme Jeunesse Nuit

A high-tech formula to fight against the signs of aging, it fights against signs of aging to diminish and smooth away and fight against the appearance of wrinkles, slackening skin, dark spots, muddy complexion and dehydration.

RRP €95.



Alpha-H Liquid Gold

Liquid Gold is a night time treatment that revitalises and assists in firming the skin in a single application through a mutli-action formula of silk protein and liquorice. Designed specifically to effectively diminish wrinkles, pigmentation and sun damage. It is a highly effective resurfacing and firming lotion for your skin that works like an ‘overnight facial’ to brighten and revitalise tired, ageing skin.

Liquid Gold contains glycolic acid, recognised for its rejuvenating qualities combined with the soothing and softening properties of liquorice root extract. Over time, this will reduce fine lines, pigmentation, scarring, soften wrinkles and generally improve the skin’s overall functioning.

RRP €39.95 – Available at http://alphah.ie

IDC Regen Boost

IDC Regen Boost is the first integral revitalising supplement that simultaneously targets every sign related to skin burn-out. It can be used day or night.

RRP € 67.95

The above products are available in pharmacies nationwide (with the exception of A;pha-H Liquid Gold) and are also available at http://idcdermo.ie