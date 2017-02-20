Fiery and passionate dance from Katherine

There were no eliminations in last night's Dancing With the Stars, but Katherine still put in a fiery and passionate dance.

The show saw the ‘switch up’ where the new temporary dance partnerships were revealed.

Revealed on last night's show was the introduction of the ‘Dance Off’. From next week, the bottom two acts will have to take to the dance floor for a second time and it’s the judges who will have final say whether they stay or go!

Katherine Lynch gave us a dramatic performance to the paso doble with Vitali Kozmin to the equally dramatic O Fortuna by Carl Orff. Katherine said she spent the whole week arguing with Vitali all good banter of course!

The judges once again were full of praise for the Mohill comedian.

Brian said, "What we wanted was the sweet elegant lady to change, but tonight was fiery, passionate and aggressive, it was excellent. This is a switch up that has really worked! For me this was gothic goddess commanding the centre of the floor you got up into the mood of it as always you titaly give yourself to it."

Darren commented, "It was like a night at the opera. Your eye contact was so channelled. I could have done with a bit more content. But I got the feisty Katherine I asked for!"

Katherine got a total of 21 points.

