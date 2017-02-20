Vote for Manorhamilton's Junk Kouture

St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton are hoping their junk comes out trump in the Bank Of Ireland Junk Kouture competition.

The school's entry entitled Drop Dyed Gorgeous has been fashioned by a group of students out of rubbish. Milliner and fashion blogger Jennifer Wrynne delievered a special silver ticket for the regional finals of the competition last week to the students.

To vote for the entry hit here.

Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture is a national contest which encourages young designers in second level education to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into the bin.

Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture aims to inspire and ignite passion in these teenagers while at the same time subtly educating them about the importance of recycling and reusing waste. Over the last six years, Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture has established itself as the premier recycled fashion competition for teenagers throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland and in 2015 extended it’s creative platform to Scotland.