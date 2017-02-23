Get the facts - make yourself breast aware

Breast Cancer Ireland are bringing their expertise, education and advice on Breast Cancer direct to Leitrim women.



The charity which raises funds to research and promote awareness and education is making information about breast cancer and the signs to look out for more accessible to Leitrim ladies.



Breast cancer survivor Rachel Fitzgerald Feeley from Co Roscommon who was diagnosed in her late 20s is passionate to educate women on the signs to look for and detect breast cancer early.



Rachel said the figures speak for themselves, “One in every nine women get breast cancer, last year there was 2,800 detections.”

She is delivering a Free demonstrative and informative presentation to schools, workplaces and groups across the West including Co Leitrim.



Women are told over and over again to regularly check for lumps or abnormalities, but what exactly are we looking for?

This presentation allows you to feel an abnormal lump on a life like dummy, you get to see and feel the signs of breast cancer.

Rachel tells her own personal story and also advises you on what to do next - if you find something abnormal. There are details on breast cancer research and current statistics.



Rachel has presented the information to a number of businesses locally and said the response has been fantastic. The charity also have a Free app 'Breast Aware' which sends you discreet monthly reminders and offers a step by step guide to perform a breast examination.

- Breast cancer affects one in every nine Irish women

- 2,800 new cases are diagnosed anually

- The survival rates in Ireland are increasing

- Only 5-10% of breast cancer cases are hereditary



- The risk of breast cancer is 49% between 45-64

- Mammograms can detect cancer up to three years before it

- ncotype DX is a sophisticated blood test that determines a personalised treatment plan for patients

For more information visit www.breastcancerireland.com

Local presentations:

The following locations are holding presentations of Breast Cancer Ireland.



23 Feb – Masonite, Carrick-on-Shannon

24 Feb – Total Health Pharmacy, Carrick-on-Shannon

3 Mar – Menary’s Lingerie Dept, Carrick-on-Shannon

9 Mar – Avant Card, Carrick-on-Shannon

10 Mar – Vistamed, Carrick-on-Shannon

15 Mar – Ballinamore Community School

21 Mar – Lough Allen College

If you would like a FREE presentation to your school workplace or group contact Rachel Fitzgerald Feeley on (087) 1674980.