Stuck for a different pancake recipe?

We've all tried traditional pancake recipes, but here is one from Odlum's for an American style pancake.

What you need:

1 Bottle of Odlums American Style Pancakes Mix

375ml of Milk

Oil, for frying



How to:

Simply add 375ml of milk to Odlums American Style Pancakes Mix bottle.

Replace cap and shake until mix is fully dissolved.

Add oil to frying pan. Pour enough batter to form 14cm/6" pancakes.

When batter is puffed and bubbling on top, turn and cook on other side until golden brown in colour.

Repeat to use up all batter. Serve warm with your favourite toppings.

Serving Suggestions:

Serve hot with butter

Enjoy with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Drizzle with Rowse Honey, Buckwud Maple Syrup or Fruitfield Jam

Top with fresh fruit of your choice and a dollop of greek yoghurt or crème fraîche

Pair with crispy bacon and maple syrup

Serve with poached egg, spinach and hollandaise sauce

For blueberry pancakes, gently stir in 75g/3oz blueberries into batter before frying

Or why not try some of our other tasty toppings - Shamrock Pecan Nuts, Shamrock Chopped Almonds or Shamrock Chocolate Chips