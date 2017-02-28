Strandhill makes top Irish beaches list

Are you looking where to go on holidays or for a short break away this Summer?

Well  TripAdvisor has published its list of Ireland's best beaches - so all you need is some sunshine!

Strandhill in Sligo is the closest best beach to Leitrim - it has been placed number 5 out of 10.

  1. Banna Strand, Co. Kerry
  2. Inchydoney, Co. Cork
  3. Derrynane, Co. Kerry
  4. Inch Beach, Co. Kerry
  5. Strandhill, Co. Sligo
  6. Coumeenoole, Co. Kerry
  7. Barleycove, Co. Cork
  8. Curracloe, Co. Wexford
  9. Narin Beach, Portnoo, Co. Donegal
  10. Dog's Bay, Connemara

Travellers’ Choice award-winners are determined based on traveller reviews gathered over a 12-month period, TripAdvisor says.
In the world ranking, Brazil's Baia do Sancho topped the poll, with Grace Bay in the Caribbean's Turks and Caicos placing second. La Concha in San Sebastian, Spain, was voted Europe's best beach, followed by Elafonissi Beach in Elafonissi, Crete.