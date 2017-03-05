Homemade soup to warm the cockles of your heart!
Coconut Chicken noodle soup
Try Tesco's recipe for Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup.
This quick and delicious soup will chase even the coldest weather away. From Tesco's Real Food Recipes, it is perfect for the whole family.
Serves 4
35 mins to prepare and 10 mins to cook
314 calories/serving
Ingredients
400g chicken fillets
2tbsp of Thai green curry paste
4 sprays of cooking spray
1 large tin (400ml) of reduced-fat coconut milk
1 low-sodium stock cube
100g fine green beans, trimmed
100g baby sweetcorn
2 courgettes, thinly sliced
100g rice noodles, uncooked
fresh coriander to garnish (optional)
Method
Cut the chicken into thin strips, place in a bowl and mix with the Thai green curry paste. Lightly spray a large pan, preferably nonstick, with the cooking spray. Place over a high heat and, when hot, add the chicken and fry for 3-4 minutes until cooked through with no pink showing.
Add the coconut, milk and the stock cube dissolved in 300ml boiling water and bring to the boil. Add the beans, sweet corn and courgettes, then add the rice noodles and simmer for 5 minutes. Top with fresh coriander before serving, if wished.
