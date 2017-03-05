Homemade soup to warm the cockles of your heart!

This quick and delicious soup will chase even the coldest weather away. From Tesco's Real Food Recipes, it is perfect for the whole family.

Serves 4

35 mins to prepare and 10 mins to cook

314 calories/serving

Ingredients

400g chicken fillets

2tbsp of Thai green curry paste

4 sprays of cooking spray

1 large tin (400ml) of reduced-fat coconut milk

1 low-sodium stock cube

100g fine green beans, trimmed

100g baby sweetcorn

2 courgettes, thinly sliced

100g rice noodles, uncooked

fresh coriander to garnish (optional)

Method

Cut the chicken into thin strips, place in a bowl and mix with the Thai green curry paste. Lightly spray a large pan, preferably nonstick, with the cooking spray. Place over a high heat and, when hot, add the chicken and fry for 3-4 minutes until cooked through with no pink showing.

Add the coconut, milk and the stock cube dissolved in 300ml boiling water and bring to the boil. Add the beans, sweet corn and courgettes, then add the rice noodles and simmer for 5 minutes. Top with fresh coriander before serving, if wished.